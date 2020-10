Even Dark Humor Scholars Say COVID-19 Costumes May Be A Bad Idea

It can be difficult to define when, exactly, a costume crosses the line into offensive territory, because humor is so subjective, notes Paul Lewis , PhD, a professor of English at Boston College and author of Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict . “Jokes in themselves, regardless of what images and events they conjure, aren't amusing or unamusing until someone reacts to them," he says. "I think of the death cart scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Not everyone would find it funny, especially now, though some might be more inclined to be amused. It's complicated.”