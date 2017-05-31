Story from News

CNN Severs Ties With Kathy Griffin Over Graphic Photo Of Donald Trump

Marquita Harris
Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images.
On Tuesday, a gruesome image surfaced of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump.
The image was not well received.
After an onslaught of criticism from both sides of the aisle (in a short period of time), Griffin kicked into apology mode.
The co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program tweeted out a regretful video message. “I’m a comic. I crossed the line," she said. "I moved the line and then I crossed the line. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.”
The damage was done. Today, CNN fired the 56-year-old actress and host.
The network tweeted a brief statement earlier today about its decision to cut ties with Griffin. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” it read.
As reported by People, the initial statement released said: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this time.”
In addition to taking down the images, Griffin also asked that the controversial photographer behind the them, Tyler Shields, do the same.
Yesterday, a number of public figures denounced the image, including Donald Trump and Chelsea Clinton. Griffin’s former NYE co-host and friend, Anderson Cooper, also condemned Griffin’s behavior.
"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," he tweeted.
Griffin has not publicly responded to the decision.
