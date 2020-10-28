But Aparicio Martínez confidently parted ways with several inches of her hair, fully aware of its various complex meanings. "I know that hair is very important to us as women and above all, with these Mexican roots that we have, because it's part of our story," she says in the campaign video. "I've chosen to donate my hair not only because not only has it been a dream of mine for year, but it's more of an opportunity I have to support someone." In the year that is 2020, the actress' kindness and generosity definitely serves as a beacon of light.