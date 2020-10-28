The Political Message Behind Lizzo’s Fire New Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS A HUGE DEAL. 40% OF AMERICANS DID NOT VOTE IN 2016! HOW CAN THIS COUNTRY BE 100% THAT BITCH IF WE’RE MISSING 40% OF OUR ELIGIBLE VOTERS?!? TEXT LIZZOBEVOTING TO 26797 TO MAKE SURE YOU’RE REGISTERED TO VOTE, CONFIRM YOUR POLLING LOCATION, AND GET REMINDERS FOR ALL YOUR ELECTIONS. #IAMAVOTER