The $18 Moisturizer That Made Lizzo’s Grammys Makeup Possible

Copping that hand-beaded Swarovski-crystal gown might not be in the cards for the rest of us — but Lizzo's skin-care routine, on the other hand, is available at your local Target. Ahead of the evening, we caught up with the star's makeup artist Alexx Mayo , who relied on two products from chic and affordable brand Versed to achieve the illuminated look: the Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream and The Fix Emergency Eye Mask. "The star skin-care product on Lizzo tonight was the cream," Mayo exclusively tells Refinery29. "It gave her a burst of moisture and the perfect canvas [for makeup]."