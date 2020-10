After pre-season reports that Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette early and was replaced by Tayshia Adams , many saw Tuesday's shocking end coming — but now the show has finally confirmed the rumors. The promo at the end of the third episode showed the men questioning why they were still there if Clare was pretty much only interested in Dale. "What is next?" asked one contestant. That's when it cut to the next Bachelorette Tayshia, emerging from a pool in slow-motion with a halo of light surrounding her. It was a very strange way to introduce her, especially given the slightly sinister sounding suspenseful music that accompanied the visual, but also... finally. Tayshia is going to be jumping into action as the new Bachelorette to save the show after it gets "blown up" by Clare (Chris Harrison's words, not mine) and it was damn time the show acknowledged it.