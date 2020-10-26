Give winter a warm-and-fuzzy welcome this year with a closet full of new boots, coats, scarves, and more cozy-season essentials that you scored on mega-markdown from Nordstrom's limited-time sale. Not only are the retailer’s most famed brands (like BP., Treasure & Bond, and Halogen) 30% off until midnight tonight, but it's also cutting up to 60% off big-name labels, too — we're talking Timberlands, Tory Burch, and many more favorites.
This lowkey clearance event is a nice sneak-peek of what Nordstrom is offering up for Holidays — so, why not get a leg up and start stocking up now? We know the internet is flooded with products and deals at all hours of the day, and that's precisely why we already skimmed through and plucked out only the best of the best from this here must-shop show. A few of the finds featured ahead are even just some humble gems we found hiding out in Nordy's everyday sale section — cause, hey, a deal is a deal.
This lowkey clearance event is a nice sneak-peek of what Nordstrom is offering up for Holidays — so, why not get a leg up and start stocking up now? We know the internet is flooded with products and deals at all hours of the day, and that's precisely why we already skimmed through and plucked out only the best of the best from this here must-shop show. A few of the finds featured ahead are even just some humble gems we found hiding out in Nordy's everyday sale section — cause, hey, a deal is a deal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.