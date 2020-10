These Leather Pants Went Viral On TikTok — Here’s Why

Inspired by the TikTok buzz, I pulled my own pair from the back of my closet. Slipping them on, I remembered all the qualities that kept me coming back time and time again: the length isn’t cropped, meaning that they actually reach my ankles, something that most leather pants don’t do given that I’m almost 5'9; the waist tapers in rather than leaving that all-too-common gap in the back of pants; and the lining inside allows them to straddle the line between keeping you warm in the outside winter weather and making you too hot inside with the heat on. (If only Ross Geller had hit up Aritzia — that whole baby powder-plus-leather pants fiasco could’ve been avoided.) To break up the hours of TikTok scrolling I’ve been doing of late, I brought out my self-timer and a few different sartorial add-ons that are also lying in wait for the world to safely re-open. First, for a comfy daytime look, I threw on a blue-and-red sweater with a school-boy-like V-neck collar that I just got from London-based skate and fashion brand Thames . Then, for a nighttime transition, I swapped out the knit for a ribbed, white tank top . I also threw on an oversized, faux leather button-down from Aritzia, which I wore open, and, later, a Ganni shirt with an XXL collar paired with a chunky knit from Oak + Fort