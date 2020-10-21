Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2020

As fall really gets into its groove, you might be lamenting the fact that it your precious hours of daylight seem to be slipping away too quickly. Look at it this way: You don’t have to feel bad about your urge to stay curled up all day getting lost in your favorite TV shows and movies.
Unfortunately, the start of a new month means having to say goodbye to a handful of Netflix titles. Luckily, this time around, the list of TV series and movies leaving the streaming service are not packed with big-name, buzzy titles (rest easy, people watching Twilight for the 100th time). But there are many that we'll be sad to let go of nonetheless.
Most notably leaving Netflix is 2/3 of Ocean's Eleven trilogy, so you'll have to see the holy trinity (George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt) elsewhere. Other critically acclaimed movies on their way out in November include Zodiac, Y Tu Mamá También, and Moneyball (Brad!).
In terms of TV, bad news for Jeopardy! fans: championship runs I-IV are leaving Netflix, as well as the College Championship III,
and Producer's Pick. Maybe the new season of The Great British Baking Show can fill that competitive void.
Ahead, check out the rest of the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in November.