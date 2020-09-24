Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix. The catch? It’s not in a new season of Stranger Things. Earlier this week, Brown debuted her newest character, the titular teen detective heroine of Victorian-era caper Enola Holmes.
While Enola certainly has the most starpower on Netflix this week — the movie also features Superman himself, Henry Cavill — it’s not the only buzzy new offering on the streaming service. On Friday, September 25, the eighth “collection” (or, season) of television favorite The Great British Baking Show will premiere on Netflix. Hopefully, the comfort TV series will bring some semblance of peace to a taxing time. Friday also premieres a new Black-led sitcom with Sneakerheads, and a joyously bizarre Korean fantasy series, The School Nurse Files. Netflix also has a must-see short-form documentary and much more in store for you this week.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.