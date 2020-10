Kim Kardashian West Is Bringing Back This Classic Y2K Look

The thong-baring fashion trend, also known as a whale tail, got its start at Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ‘97 runway show . It made its red carpet splash at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards , when Halle Berry wore a pink, red, and white sequin-covered two-piece, her G-string out for all to see. (Britney Spears later let her thong show during a performance of “Oops I Did It… Again” at the award show.) Actress Gillian Anderson wore an almost identical look to Kardashian West’s at the 2001 Oscars after-party. (The look also resembles Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala Alexander Wang dress from 2019 .) That same year, Paris Hilton, KKW’s former employer, was spotted with her thong out during a NYFW presentation. And like her then-assistant, Hilton hasn’t let go of the Y2K trends that made her the style icon she is today. In fact, on the same day that Kardashian-West posted her Givenchy campaign images, she also posted not one, not two, but three ‘00s-inspired Instagram posts featuring Hilton.