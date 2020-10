"I'm a grown woman. I do what I want to do when I want to do it," Clare said, foreshadowing her exit in the name of allegedly finding love with Dale Moss and cutting the show short. Then her exit was teased with Clare apologizing to the men "if I wasted your time." The contestants were left very confused. "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," said one. "Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" asked Kenny. Why yes, Kenny, you do. The final shot of the promo was a limo pulling up and Chris Harrison waiting to greet whoever was in it. Presumably the limo is carrying Tayshia, ready for her journey to find love.