RHONY Just Got Its First Black Housewife & It’s About Time

37. I’m so glad to see your ass!! The past year has tested and gifted me in ways that I couldn’t even conceive of before. For starters, I started my REVOLT TV journey exactly a year ago with my premiere episode of #SOTC 🙌🏾. Truly loved my job for the first time in a long time. Then I suffered a moderate case of coronavirus in April (thank God I didn’t have to be hospitalized 🙏🏾). But I was sick, and it was scary. For the first time in my life, I REALLY contemplated my own mortality. Shit hits different when you legit think you might be in your last days. Happiness is now my priority. And for the first time, I don’t feel guilty about it. Y’all know I’m driven by my God-given purpose: to make this world better for others, especially those that look like me. I work non-stop. And it’s been a great distraction to keep me busy enough to not pay that much attention to...me. How do I really feel? Am I really happy? And if I’m not, what am I prepared to give up in order to claim my happiness?? Anything you don’t change, you choose. Being sick and then fully recovering, forced clarity around some of my life choices. Painful & necessary clarity. And I’m grateful for it. #GrowingPains Then, I got a call from Diddy’s team inviting me to host and executive produce a new show for and by Black people. Look at God ya’ll. As the world was at a standstill, I was offered the opportunity to help create the show of my dreams. #RevoltBlackNews Mr. Combs & RevoltTV, you have no idea how you in a way, you saved me this year. I’m forever grateful. So, 37. I’m literally in pursuit of happiness this year. And I’m excited about. I’ve earned it. This year I’m paying extra close attention to how I FEEL. In every relationship and in every transaction, I must feel two things in order to proceed: Joy & Safety. Do I feel safe with you? Do I feel protected in this business agreement? Do I enjoy the work? Do I enjoy YOU?? Cheers to another year to do what I love alongside the people I love ❤️🥂God Bless @revolttv @diddy
