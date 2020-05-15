You might think that this would be the last we'd see of Martin, but no. He returned in episode 7, this time with Tinsley seeing him alone — not just as a boxing coach, but as an unofficial life coach. "Martin is really not easy to talk to," Tinsley says in the episode. "But he forces you to sort of fight him. You're fighting him with your fists and your fighting him with your words. He really makes me be honest with myself."