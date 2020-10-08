Kristen Stewart Reveals Why She Hates Talking About Her Relationships

"Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it. Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with this story. But back then I would have been like, 'No, I'm fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything's fine.; That's bullshit. It's been hard. It's been weird. It's that way for everyone."