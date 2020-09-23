Story from Pop Culture

Kristen Stewart Took Over Her Girlfriend’s Instagram To Share An Important Message

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
You know what they say, couples that vote together, stay together.
Yesterday, Kristen Stewart, who normally keeps her distance from social media platforms, did a mini Instagram takeover to get an important message to her fans with the help of her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. The message is simple: “vote for your fucking lives.”
Captioning a selfie of Stewart wearing a white t-shirt with the word “Vote” emblazoned on the front in red and blue letters, the Charlie’s Angels actress celebrated National Voter Registration Day by explaining why it is so important to vote. “I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say about doesn’t have her own account,” Meyer introduced Stewart’s message with a caption of her own. 
“For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today...it is national register to VOTE day,” Stewart wrote. “I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless.”
I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday! “For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives.”

“I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country,” Stewart continued. She listed climate change, systemic racism, freedom of speech, gun control, gender equality, and people’s right “to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear” as her reasons for casting her ballot in the 2020 presidential election. “I believe that people care about each other,” she concluded. “So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives.” Stewart joined many celebrities in trying to get the word out about National Voter Registration Day, recognized on September 22. (Though your last day to register varies by state, so make sure to look it up so you can register in time if you haven’t already!)
Stewart and Meyer went public with their relationship in October 2019, though they were first romantically linked last summer. However, according to Stewart, they actually met years earlier.
In an interview with Howard Stern last November, Stewart revealed that the pair met six years ago on a movie set, though she didn’t specify which one. It wasn’t until a birthday party for a mutual friend that they really connected. “The day I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told Stern. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?” In the same interview, Stewart confessed that she “can’t fucking wait” to propose. A year in, and the two seem as close as ever. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve reportedly quarantined together in Los Angeles.
Next up? Hitting the polls together November 3.

