Kristen Stewart’s Charlie’s Angels Performance Is One Of Her Best Ever

Partly, that’s down to Banks’ screenplay, which celebrates women in all their strength, weaknesses, and complexity, and imbues the film with a female gaze that allows the characters to be sexy without feeling like they’re there to be ogled. But it’s Stewart’s performance, her casual comedic timing and delivery, that really nails this role. It’s the confidence with which she throws in a line about having guns drawn at her wedding, and then quips “No, I was the better shot,” when her colleagues ask if she’s married; it’s the bravado of her “Mo’ money mo’ problems,” when Jane points out that Sabina is immensely rich after she’s launched into a monologue about growing up without any hope or prospects; it’s the combination of double take and sexy wink she gives any attractive woman in her line of sight. Sabina is out to seduce and get what she wants, and we, the audience, are powerless before her.

