Avengers, Assemble! Coach’s New Marvel-Style Collab Is 60% Off

Avengers, assemble! It's time to suit up in some marvelous designer gear, because Coach's latest release is taking on the Marvel Universe — one superhero at a time. Like many of us out there (*raises hand*), Coach and its creative director Stuart Vevers have had a longlasting love for Disney characters — so, as the latest addition to its lineup of magical collabs , the designer is taking on a new realm of the megacorporation's IP by highlighting some of Marvel's most popular hand-drawn faces. Although the new line has been available to Coach Insiders for the last few days, it's officially opened up to the public as of this morning. The best news of all? It looks like