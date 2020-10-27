Losing It: Does Virginity Even Matter Anymore?

I’ve talked to a lot of rape victims myself, and often it can go either in a way of being very open to sex or very closed to sex. And for me, I was very closed to sex. For about a year and a half, I didn’t have sex with anybody. I was scared of it, and then I got into a relationship – I think it took probably 11 months into my relationship to be able to have sex again, to trust somebody. But then eventually after high school, I went to rehab and I got a really good therapist, so that’s where I dealt with trauma. That’s actually where I figured out that I had been raped and that it wasn’t my fault. Because up until then, I figured that I was just fucked up, and you know, it was my fault, but [...] then the whole idea of virginity comes to a stop in my head. And it’s kind of twisted, to me, like, who’s to say who took my virginity? So in my opinion, I think it’s kind of up to you.

