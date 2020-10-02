The Vampires vs. The Bronx Soundtrack Doesn’t Have Any Bloodsuckers — Just Bangers

Netflix's new horror-comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx casts those trying to gentrify New York City's northernmost borough into literal vampires. Luckily, the soundtrack to Vampires vs. The Bronx doesn't have any bloodsuckers, just bangers.
Every song featured in the coming of age film wouldn't feel all that out of place in the Bronx bodega Miguel (Jaden Michael), better known as Lil Mayor, is trying to save at the film's start. Before the teen knows it, he's figuring out how to save his community from vamps who are trying to shut down the boogie down own one real estate listing at a time. (Hint: Blade plays an important role in his training.)
The film is a little Stranger Things thanks to its young monster fighting core, though, the main premise doesn't feel all that strange if you know anything about NYC apartment prices. However, it's entirely a love letter to the Bronx, the only borough with a majority Latinx community. Its music also celebrates Dominican, Caribbean, and Puerto Rican artists, some of which are actually from the Bronx, like the film's closer Kid Creole. As the movie points out, the Bronx is too often the borough that gets forgotten, but it's hard to forget the music of Vampires vs. The Bronx.