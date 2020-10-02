If you love a good outfit, this is the Netflix premiere week for you. The most obvious contender for your heart — and eyeballs — is Emily in Paris, debuting Friday, October 2. The Lily Collins-led TV show has Patricia Fields for a costume designer — and you already know what kind of magic Fields whipped up for Sex and the City. Gorgeous shoes, confusing hats, and even some envy-inducing lingerie pieces are ahead.
However, The Boys in the Band will be giving Emily a run for its money in the style department. The Ryan Murphy-produced movie is a buffet of jaw-dropping late ‘60s looks, including a parade of chest-grazing open collar shirts on Murphyverse faves like Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells.
Even Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia offers another amazing suit to the pantheon of great comedy special ensembles (eat your heart out, Delirious).
If well-heeled Netflix projects aren’t your cup of tea, there is much more to catch your binge fancy right now. This week heralded the debut of two very different documentaries, a necessary docuseries about voting just days after the first presidential debate, and one horror comedy that is Desus and Mero approved.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.