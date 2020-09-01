Black-Owned Businesses Kept Up That Same Energy. Did You?

Beyond that, it’s essential to remember that it’s not up to Black people to secure the place of these brands. To effect real change, all consumers must do their part. For some non-Black shoppers, their changes in consumption came from a place of guilt. But guilt fades. What we need from non-Black shoppers is the same energy during all seasons, for long after 2020 becomes history. We need everyone committed to buying from these businesses if we’re ever to normalize Black-owned brands’ visibility, spread, promotion, and shoppability at a global scale. We need everyone to do it without someone having to die as a reason to change our spending habits.