I Tried Out The Ganni x Levi’s Rental Program. Here Are My Thoughts.

As someone who’s spent many hours in thrift shops and flea market stalls searching for a pair of Levi’s that fits, is worn in (but not too worn in), and doesn't cost me an arm and a leg — as well as is a fan of Ganni — this seemed too good to be true. I had to try them. Upon slipping on the Ganni Repeat jeans for the first time, though, I was hooked. All of my vintage Levi’s have either been too big in the waist, thus leaving a gap in the back (you know the one), or too tight in the thigh and butt area. I’ve lost count of the many pairs I’ve ripped from trying to compromise on fit in one area just to get it right in another. To remedy that, these have a standard button-fly closing and an asymmetric one that allows for a tighter fit in the waist. (The asymmetric buttons, along with the patchwork details, check off two of the most popular denim trends .) Worn up high, the rise pairs perfectly with a tucked-in button-down, T-shirt, or tank top. Slouched, you can style them with an oversized sweater or a vintage tee. I chose the former, wearing the jeans tighter with a tucked-in white button-down. For one look, I tucked the hems into a pair of hunter green lug-soled rain boots. For another, I went classic with Gucci loafers.