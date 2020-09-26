Meghan Markle’s Warm Cinnamon Highlights Are Right On Trend For Fall

While we haven't seen as much of Meghan Markle this year, each time we do the Duchess Of Sussex proves she's the queen of tiny beauty tweaks. At the Girl Up Summit back in July, the actress and philanthropist made a case for cutting a few long, loose layers into your hair for volume. And this week, Markle revealed yet another small, stunning update to her strands: warm cinnamon highlights that are right on time for fall.
Markle hair-color debut came courtesy of a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent to wish finalist Archie Williams good luck. "We're proud of you, and we're rooting for you — we're in your corner," Markle said in a sweet message to Williams on Wednesday.
It was almost impossible to look past Markle's noticeably lighter hair, which appears to be a significantly warmer shade of cinnamon than the jet-black strands she's been spotted in lately. It's also perfectly on trend, as are the curtain bangs that framed Markle's face during the video.
Last year, the same cinnamon color made a splash in salons, and celebrity colorist Ryan Trygstad told us that the spice-brown shade looks different on everyone. In Markle's case, the reflective gingerbread color was just enough to brighten her face on camera. Considering her new look, and the Diptyque candle on her shelf (the same one she and Prince Harry reportedly used at their wedding), it's safe to say that Markle, like many of us, is in a cozy fall mood and we're not mad at it at all.
