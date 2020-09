Ulta Beauty Just Dropped Its Huge Fall-Haul Sale — & This Year, It’s Better Than Ever

While most of the deals are standard — like 30, 40, or 50% off select products from participating brands — there's one extra-special skin-care offer worth considering: When you add a serum and a moisturizer to your shopping bag together, you'll get to throw in a facial cleanser for free. Better still, you can mix and match your brands. For example, start with a vitamin C serum by Derma E , add an Olay night cream , and your CeraVe face wash will be gifted to you just for shopping the sale.