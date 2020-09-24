Keira Knightley’s New Movie Tackles The Objectification Of Women — She Knows All About That

“I have to say at the time I did find it really funny. I remember I did a magazine cover at that time, and they enhanced my boobs. What you’re really aware of is that there is a standard of beauty that you are not meeting. Even though I thought it was funny and it didn’t majorly affect me, we all know the standard of beauty that we’re meant to be reaching are as women from a really young age. Me, in a very literal sense, because they’re enhancing my boobs. I’m not sure how much has changed now — the new generation of teenagers are absolutely aware of it. We’re still very much living within that. And that’s what the movie shows as well — the reading out of the measurements, they have to be a certain size to be in beauty pageants. Even though they’re not as overt about it now, it is always lurking in the background.”