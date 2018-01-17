"I think it’s co-dependent for sure. And toxic? I don’t know. I think that’s too severe. It is what it is because it has evolved out of a kind of life that’s been thrown upon them. The problem is with Reynolds, that he obviously wants to have women in his life in another way: for sexual comfort, to have somebody to design his clothes on, and a muse to work with. But what Alma is saying is that if you want this in your life, and you clearly have affections for her that have gone beyond what he’s felt before, you have have to adjust your life and the set rules of your life to accommodate that. You can’t just say ‘Oh, I have dinner with Cyril every night.’ When Alma asks Cyril to leave the house for an evening so she can cook for him, you’d think that a World War had started. He just can’t cope with it, he just keeps asking her where Cyril is and when she’s coming back. That’s kind of unhealthy, but he’s just not comfortable with the status quo and his routine being rocked."