Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, Has A Historic Miss World Win

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 at the 69th annual beauty pageant. Singh’s win comes just days after Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe, marking the first time in history that Black women hold the titles for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World.
Singh nabbed the crown after earning a standing ovation from her vocal performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Post-pageant, the 23-year-old psychology and women's studies graduate of Florida State University celebrated her win on Twitter, sending a message of purpose to little girls around the world.
“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world — please believe in yourself,” Singh wrote. “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a purpose.”
To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE. pic.twitter.com/hV8L6x6Mhi— Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh) December 14, 2019
Singh was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, and aspires to be a medical doctor. She beat out 111 other contestants, including Miss World France, Ophély Mézino, and Miss World India, Suman Rao, to become the fourth title holder from the Caribbean country. Jamaica previously won Miss World titles in 1963, 1976, and 1993.
Even more exciting than Singh’s win was the reaction of Miss Nigeria upon the announcement. Nyekachi Douglas, who placed fifth, could be seen joyously jumping up and down as Singh’s name was called. And yup, the moment has already been GIFed.
YESSS! It’s a gif! #MissWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/TAAoYIk5eL— Ricardo A. (@Ricaaduh) December 14, 2019
As far as what’s next for the new Miss World, Singh said she couldn’t be more excited to “get out there and work.”
“So honored and grateful for this opportunity but most of all I’m thinking about the work that needs to be done and that I have the platform and the means to do it,” Singh said following her win. “I’m ready to get out there and work. I’m excited!”
