What's spookier than this year? Well, nothing — but having to give up your favorite comfort shows and movies probably ranks somewhere high on the list.
Now that we've reached October, we know that this month always comes both tricks and treats. The treat: Netflix has a heap of delicious new titles for you to burrow yourself into as we get into the full swing of fall. The trick: The streaming service is taking off a number of beloved TV series and films that you'll have to find elsewhere.
The most devastating loss will undoubtedly be the hit NBC comedy Parks & Recreation, which is a great show to binge for the first time, and even better to binge for the third or fourth. There's also the anime The Last Airbender, however, which saw a recent resurgence in popularity — likely because of its bevy of soothing messages and fantastical adventures that are easy to get lost in.
As for movies, a handful of fun romantic comedies and more general Thirsty Films are getting the axe, namely The Ugly Truth, Magic Mike, Just Friends, Sleepless In Seattle, and Burlesque.
Ahead, see which other titles are leaving Netflix in October.