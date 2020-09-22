ELECTION COUNTDOWN - TUESDAY, NOV 3RD
By now, you’re already aware that this is the election of a lifetime and that voting is incredibly important. But knowing this doesn’t prevent feelings of fear, anxiety, and frankly exhaustion from overwhelming all your senses. So the real question becomes: How do we turn those feelings into action? Ahead, we’ve laid out a plan for you to do just that; to vote, to learn about the issues, and even to de-stress yourself.
Biden Vs. Trump
Where Biden & Trump
Stand On All
The Key Issues
The candidates on racial justice,
COVID-19, and more.
Apocalypse Now?
What Could
Go Wrong With
The Election?
Well, Everything
Uncounted ballots. Violence.
And that’s just the start.
Liar, Liar
Debunking All The Lies
& Conspiracy Theories
Trump Has Spread
About The Election
Don’t fall for these.
Stop Voter Supression
I Was Arrested
For Fighting
Voter Suppression.
Here’s What
I Learned.
We need to keep going.
De-Stress Yourself
Election Stress
Disorder Is A Thing —
Here’s How To Cope
You are not alone, even if it
feels that way.
Header Illustrated by Peter Strain
