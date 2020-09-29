“There was some really old wallpaper that my grandmother had put in [our house] and had never been changed. It was yellow, if I'm not mistaken; it was really ugly looking. It was so damp there,” Moreno-Garcia continued. Readers who plow through Mexican Gothic know this sense memory is starting to sound a lot like Noemí’s experiences in her bedroom at High Place, the book’s central manor. “If you peeled [the wallpaper] off, you saw that beneath, the wall was all black with rot — with mushrooms growing on that,” Moreno-Garcia said. ”Eventually they fixed that up, but it took several years. I was living in this damp mushroom house for a long time … Everything kind of spoils really fast.”

