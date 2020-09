The Nuns Are Out Of Control In This Twisted New Black Narcissus Remake

The show is a reboot of the popular 1947 British psychological drama of the same name, which was also adapted from Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel, so the stakes are pretty high for this project. Thankfully, Black Narcissus brings together a cast of new and veteran actors to breathe new life into the twisty story. Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, and the late Diana Rigg star in the series, and they will be joined by Nila Aalia, Kulvinder Ghir, Chaneil Kular, and more.