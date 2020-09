The Nuns Are Out Of Control In This Twisted New Black Narcissus Remake

FX has never been known to shy away from delving into controversial subject matter, and the network’s latest release hints that it doesn’t have any plans to quit pushing the envelope anytime soon. New limited series Black Narcissus (airing in the UK on BBC One) will follow one convent’s intense struggle to maintain its sanctitude amidst a community that tests it devotion to God, carefully toeing the line between piety and iniquity. In other words, these nuns are getting freaky, y’all.