The summer comedy of your dreams is here. The new trailer for The Little Hours has dropped and it stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, and a bunch of our other favorite humans all dressed up as nuns and saying the word "fuck." What more could you want?
More specifically, The Little Hours tells the story of medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) who live a quiet albeit somewhat non-traditional life in their convent. This all changes when Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) hires Massetto (Dave Franco) to work on the estate. Tommasso introduces Massetto as a deaf mute to stop the sisters from getting too interested, but this turns out to be for naught.
Instead of working peacefully on the estate, Massetto must keep his cover while fighting off the increasingly sexual and aggressive nuns who are determined to have their way with him. The trailer gives us a clear look at these antics, as well as a bunch of other shenanigans like orgies, turnip-throwing, and a slew of women dancing naked around a fire.
"This is the longest list I've ever had," Fred Armisen's character says, reading the nuns' sins. "Apostasy, abuse of language, heresy, reveling...eating blood? Do you think I've ever written down eating blood before? Where am I?"
While this sounds crazy, the story is actually based on a book called The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio. Written between 1348 and 1353, the series of novellas detail fictional tales about seven young women and three young men hiding out in a villa to escape the plague. We can't imagine Boccaccio ever even dreamed his stories would be retold thousands of years later by Dave Franco.
The trailer alone already has us in stitches, so the full movie (set to come out June 30) is likely to be even more of a good time. Watch the (NSFW) trailer below!
