Ranked: The Most Effective Face Masks (According To Doctors)

There are two primary factors to keep in mind when shopping: "One, the mask has to be fitted around the face, chin, and nose with minimal gaps," Dr. Anthony Harris, MD , medical director and leader of the COVID-19 clinical response team at WorkCare tells Refinery29. "Second, it has to be multi-layered. It shouldn't just be one single layer of cloth — unless that layer is dramatically thick, which is usually not the case." A good rule of thumb: if you can see through the material when you stretch it out, it may not be your best pick. "If you get those two things, you're going to be keeping a lot more people safe," Harris adds. Below, we rank a selection of the most popular and, more importantly, effective face coverings out there (along with the ones to avoid).