Face Shields: What To Know & Where To Buy Them

So, you want to keep yourself and others protected but you need a literal breather from your face mask? We get it — we're still adjusting to having our noses and mouths covered in fabric, sweating it out in the hot summer sun, too. Luckily, cloth masks (in some cases) aren't the only option for helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If you're looking for a fresh way to responsibly set the bottom half of your face free, meet: the shield.
There are more than a few benefits to cycling a face shield into our mask-wearing routines: face shields are easy to clean and reuse; they allow us to see and react to one another's expressions; they can help cut down on face-touching instances while also wearing a mask (think anything from clearing off lens-fog on glasses to readjusting masks in order to sip a drink). However, it's important to note: according to a recent report from the Journal of the American Medical Association, in order for a face shield to act as an effective substitute, it should extend below the chin and out to the ears (with no exposed gap between the forehead and the headpiece). If your shield doesn't offer proper coverage for keeping respiratory droplets at bay, then it should only be used as an extra form of protection in situations where you may need to remove your mask in public.
Ahead, find ten face shields that you can readily add to your COVID-curbing lineup of protective accessories today.
