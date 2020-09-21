Well, the 2020 Emmys happened, and they were actually pretty good this year. While there's obviously still room for improvement — free idea: actually nominate Latinx actors — many of the year's most beloved TV shows brought home the night's biggest awards. And by brought home, I do mean that the trophies were dropped off by interns in hazmat suits painted to look like tuxedos.
Between getting glances inside the private homes of TV biggest names (Jesse Armstrong, we need to talk) and seeing Zendaya's family absolutely lose their shit over her historic win via Zoom, the evening felt nothing like award shows past. The same was true for the after parties. Jimmy Kimmel, the show's host, joked that there was a Zoom Emmys after party at the end of the night, even sharing the meeting ID with viewers, but it was reportedly a celebrity-less bust.
Typically filled with outfit changes, late night red carpets, and early morning In-N-Out selfies, this year's after parties were an extension of the bizarro evening. Here's how the TV stars celebrated their wins (and losses), mostly from the comfort of their own home.