Between getting glances inside the private homes of TV biggest names ( Jesse Armstrong, we need to talk) and seeing Zendaya's family absolutely lose their shit over her historic win via Zoom, the evening felt nothing like award shows past. The same was true for the after parties. Jimmy Kimmel, the show's host, joked that there was a Zoom Emmys after party at the end of the night , even sharing the meeting ID with viewers, but it was reportedly a celebrity-less bust.