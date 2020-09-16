Please Watch The Trailer For Dylan O’Brien’s New Movie, Which Is Nothing Like Dune

Love and Monsters looks like a fun mix of Zombieland, A Quiet Place, and Maze Runner, with a touch of apocalyptic romance. The premise: When monsters ravage Earth and kill nearly everyone he loves, Joel (O’Brien) sets off on a long journey to find Amy (Jessica Henwick), his true love. He runs into a pro hunter (Michael Rooker) and his young companion (Ariana Greenblatt), who join him and help him survive his "fool's errand."