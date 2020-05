The Beautiful World Of Timothée Chalamet Instagram Art

According to Zara, the reason that Chalamet works so well for classic art edits is because he “doesn't fit into the perfectly sculpted mold of male beauty standards.” She adds, “He's beautifully androgynous and ok with being feminine.” Androgyny plays a significant role in the images she creates because, historically, masculinity and femininity were rendered more fluidly in art, a reflection of the time when these works of art were first created. In fact, according to John Varriano’s book Caravaggio: The Art of Realism, the Italian painter had two specific androgynous characters that were among his favorite and most frequented subjects. “One of my favorite pieces is of Timothée and Saoirse Ronan in a portrait that was originally of two women,” Zara says.