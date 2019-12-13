Tiny Keychain, Big Mood: Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Accessory Went Viral

We’d love nothing more than to say that the actor, whose father emigrated to New York from Nîmes, France, was paying homage to his heritage with the ornament, but alas, it seems that his token of Paris was simply a gift from a fan. “Someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol,” he explained on his Instagram story. Nevertheless, he toted the thing around all night. Strange? Yes. Strange for Timothée Chalamet? Not so much.