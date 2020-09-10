With New Kohl’s x Adidas Line, Zoe Saldana Wants To “Celebrate Women Of Color”

When it came to the styles, versatility was important to Saldana. “Every article in the collection was meant to help provide athleisure options to all women to support them through their day knowing they are all juggling a million things,” she says. One option for the all-day-grind is a matching tracksuit in a muted berry color with orange accents — a personal favorite of Saldana: “It made me feel like I could move with ease and comfort.” There is also a sports bra-and-leggings set, which the actor says is great for yoga and being cozy, as well as a number of simple, comfortable T-shirts for everyday wear, two pairs of sneakers that go with everything, and a waist pack for your essentials.