Get Ready To Play Detective Again Because The First Look At Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 Is Here

Volume two of Unsolved Mysteries will air on Netflix in October, giving audiences an opportunity to crack a number of disturbing new cases that have gone cold over the years. Last season, we were introduced to a bevy of stories that had us scrambling for answers right alongside the police — the troubling disappearance and subsequent death of Rey Rivera, Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès's great escape, and the UFO sightings of Berkshire — but Netflix teases that the new mysteries we're about to peel back are equally as cryptic.