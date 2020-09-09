Get Ready To Play Detective Again Because The First Look At Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 Is Here

Just in time for spooky season, Netflix is thrilling (and terrifying) viewers with a lineup of super scary content leading up to the month of October. Chilling series Unsolved Mysteries will return just in time for the festivities, and the first look at the second volume of the Netflix docu-series promises to be just as unsettling.
Volume two of Unsolved Mysteries will air on Netflix in October, giving audiences an opportunity to crack a number of disturbing new cases that have gone cold over the years. Last season, we were introduced to a bevy of stories that had us scrambling for answers right alongside the police — the troubling disappearance and subsequent death of Rey Rivera, Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès's great escape, and the UFO sightings of Berkshire — but Netflix teases that the new mysteries we're about to peel back are equally as cryptic.
"In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences," says Netflix of the upcoming season of the series. "Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docu-series, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."
The first glimpses of the show don't reveal much, but what they do show is enough to raise the hair on your forearms: a black and white photo of a little girl, masked people combing through a trash pile, and a pink-tinted hotel room left in a state of disarray. Murder and sudden disappearances are most definitely on the menu for the next chapter of Unsolved Mysteries.
Just like the first rebooted season, audiences will have an opportunity to submit their own tips to the unsolved investigations. And after watching the original Unsolved Mysteries episodes of the past and the reboot, fans of the series can utilize the power of deduction to crack the case from the comfort (and safety) of their own homes.
Season two of Unsolved Mysteries will hit Netflix on October 19 — time to get to work, detectives.