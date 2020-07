The case of Edward Bell marked McConaughey’s acting debut in 1992. McConaughey played Larry Dickens, a youth counselor staying with his mother and sister in Pasadena, TX, in 1978. He was mowing the lawn while his mother saw a pickup truck park in front of their home and Bell exit, naked from the waist down. Dickens’ mother called the police and warned Dickens. He retrieved the keys from the truck and Bell shot him several times. Bell was apprehended after trying to escape but later released on bail and never showed up for his hearing. The case was eventually solved thanks to tips from two viewers