Netflix Is Bringing Back Unsolved Mysteries With A Stranger Things Twist

Just when you thought reboot fever was over, Netflix has a new trick up its sleeve. The Wrap announced on Friday that the company is bringing back long-running hit Unsolved Mysteries, which aired on NBC, CBS, Lifetime, and Spike TV from 1987 to 2010. Original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove are returning for the reboot, with the latter executive producing and the former taking on the role of showrunner.
Nostalgia lovers should note that Netflix plans on keeping the classic creepy feeling those who grew up with the series loved, but just with a fresh coat of paint. Each of the twelve episodes will focus on one mystery through "the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series," the outlet writes.
Advertisement
The company has yet to announce who will be joining as host of the reboot. The original faces of the series were Robert Stack, Raymond Burr, and Karl Malden, and later included Virginia Madsen and Dennis Farina.
But since this is 2019, the show will be lead by Shawn Levy, who is the executive producer of Stranger Things — a fact that's hopefully a harbinger for the direction of this reboot. After all, true crime, the paranormal, and creepy conspiracies are so in right now. In fact, YouTube creator Shane Dawson just dropped a trailer for his upcoming two-part documentary, Conspiracy Series, about the mysteries currently plaguing our late-night Google searches. Due out January 30, that can tide you over until the Unsolved Mysteries reboot is finally here.
Advertisement