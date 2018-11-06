Today, according to a small subset of my social media, is Stranger Things Day, a nebulous holiday that actually does have some minor significance. To be clear, Netflix declared today "Stranger Things Day" via social media with some help from the Stranger Things cast.
In a video posted to the official Twitter account for the show, the young cast — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo — gives their chipper wishes for a "happy" Stranger Things Day. Some fans on social media are celebrating with costumes, fan art, and makeup lewks. It is also officially a "Twitter moment," which means Stranger Things Day is undoubtedly a thing.
So, what is it? This is the first year Netflix has celebrated the holiday. (Last year, the show was emerging from the drop of the second season. In 2016, the show had only just been renewed for season 2.) November 6 is the day that Will Byers first disappeared in season 1 of Stranger Things. The official, recorded day — per the show — is November 6, 1983, which makes today the 35 year anniversary of his disappearance.
YOUR BFFS WISH YOU A HAPPY #STRANGERTHINGSDAY pic.twitter.com/m2SJIISBWF— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2018
Some fans speculated on Twitter that the day would reveal a teaser trailer for season 3 of the show. Season 3 is still in production, and it's not expected to drop until the summer of 2019. Alas, no trailer has been dropped. Today — aside from being the day we're all voting for the midterm elections — is just a day to celebrate Stranger Things as a great television show.
What we do know is this: Season 3 is going to take place during summer, as suggested by the quick mall-tour teaser which arrived earlier this year. The show will add actress Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) as a scoop shop employee who works next to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). Priah Ferguson, who played little sister Erica to Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), will return as a recurring character. And Mike (Wolfhard) and Eleven (Brown) will apparently be an honest-to-goodness couple this time around.
So, after you vote, go celebrate Stranger Things Day. Be a mouth breather! Or, better yet, go fight off some demogorgons.
