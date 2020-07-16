“the apartment where lena lived when she disappeared. Sandy randomly showed up there the day lena disappeared. Sandy told lena's boyfriend that she had ran off with another man and left her kid behind. Soon after she ‘ran off to Florida’, the landlord did complete renovations due to blood stains on the carpet. The landlord was quoted saying 'it looked like a dog had been chopped up' because when the carpet was pulled up, a giant blood stain was found on the wood below the carpet, as well as in the carpet itself. The landlord disposed of the old carpet and didn't notify police, because he was unaware of the circumstances behind lena's disappearance, all he knew is that lena 'moved away'. To make things even more interesting, soon thereafter, the entire apartment building burnt to the ground..”