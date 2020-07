Based on Meurer’s Variety interview, we know that Rey Rivera’s case is one of the cases that has received leads that have been passed on to law enforcement. As far as Redditors are concerned, the camps are split. Some are exploring a theory that Rivera was actually a spy , be it for the CIA or in a less official capacity. Another prevailing theory on the social news aggregator is that Rivera might have had a diagnosable explanation for his increased paranoia that posters believe is made more evident by the note Rivera left taped to the back of his computer monitor. Some believe that the note contains hidden clues that lead to Rivera’s boss and longtime friend, Porter Stansberry , but what his alleged involvement could have been has not been teased out on popular subreddits yet.