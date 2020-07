A Guide To All 6 Brand New Unsolved Mysteries Episodes

To date, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cold cases. In the original series, each episode ended with a 1-800 number that viewers could call with tips and any information they may have involving the case. The reboot is no different. Instead of a number, each episode of the revival will direct anyone with relevant information to the Unsolved website . “We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties,” Meurer and Cosgrove said in a statement to People