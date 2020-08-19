Netflix Reveals There’s A New Season’s Worth Of Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries fans officially have just two months left to solve the cases of Rey Rivera, Alonzo Brooks, and more before Netflix delivers a whole new crop of disappearances, murders, and mysteries. On Wednesday, the streamer announced that the next batch of Unsolved Mysteries will drop October 19.
As of now, the six new cases are, well, a mystery. What we do know is that, like the episode “House of Terror,” a few of the mysteries will have international backdrops. In a July interview with Collider, co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer confirmed that Netflix would release a second group of episodes “sometime later in 2020,” and that, of those six, two would focus on cases from outside America. “We are trying to reach an international audience and solve international cases,” she explained. She also teased to Variety that fans can expect an episode featuring a ghost.
Advertisement
The first Unsolved Mysteries aired as a series of specials back in 1987. Because each episode ended with a 1-800 number viewers could call, law enforcement ultimately cracked over 260 cold cases. Meurer said that she hopes Netflix’s reboot, which first premiered in July and also has a website for fans to submit tips, similarly shines a light on forgotten tragedies and mysterious deaths.
Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you... pic.twitter.com/QJH2LCJCDD— Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020
Within days, the website received over 2,000 tips, though Meurer conceded only some were credible. Either way, there have been major updates, especially in the case of Brooks, who disappeared from a party in 2004 and was found dead weeks later.
“Alonzo Brooks was probably [the one] we’ve received the most emails on. Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI,” she told Variety. Several weeks after the episode premiered, the FBI exhumed Brooks’ body, and there is now a $100,000 reward for any partygoer willing to come forward and offer information. While we don’t know if any of the mysteries have been solved yet, Netflix’s reboot has the power of the internet (and the true crime side of Reddit) on its side.