Netflix Reveals There’s A New Season’s Worth Of Unsolved Mysteries

“Alonzo Brooks was probably [the one] we’ve received the most emails on. Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI,” she told Variety. Several weeks after the episode premiered, the FBI exhumed Brooks’ body, and there is now a $100,000 (£76,280) reward for any partygoer willing to come forward and offer information. While we don’t know if any of the mysteries have been solved yet, Netflix’s reboot has the power of the internet (and the true crime side of Reddit) on its side.